Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

ANX stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.76. 87,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,821. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560. Insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,480 in the last quarter.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

