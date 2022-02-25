Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Down 0.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.