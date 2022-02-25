Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to report $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $3.10. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

ABBV traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.