Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

KTOS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.