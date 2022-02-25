Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce $132.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.76 million and the lowest is $132.13 million. Q2 reported sales of $116.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $578.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.21 million to $580.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $687.31 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $690.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Q2 by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Q2 by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
NYSE QTWO opened at $65.54 on Friday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96.
Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
