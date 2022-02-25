Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,462. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

