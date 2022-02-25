Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will announce $127.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $513.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

