Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

