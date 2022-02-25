Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 38,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.