Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 277.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 174,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 38,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

