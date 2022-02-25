Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $10,897,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $683,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $6,310,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 113,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,976. ironSource has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

