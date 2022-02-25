Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 749,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,160. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

