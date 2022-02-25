Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will post $165.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. Oil States International reported sales of $125.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $724.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.10 million to $756.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

OIS stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil States International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

