Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ORN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orion Group by 688.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

