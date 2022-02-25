Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report $169.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.80 million to $184.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $19.41 on Friday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

