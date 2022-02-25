Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.96 on Friday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $652.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ViewRay by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 181,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

