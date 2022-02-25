Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.90 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

