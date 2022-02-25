Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of NVRO stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $182.45.
In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Nevro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
