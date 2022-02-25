Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE SOI opened at $8.48 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $387.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $523,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 209,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $139,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.