Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.96 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

