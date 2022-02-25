Analysts Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

AWI stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

