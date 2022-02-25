Analysts Offer Predictions for Pason Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.90.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

