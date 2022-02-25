Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD):

2/24/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

