Analysts Set Expectations for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

