Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PROG by 49.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

