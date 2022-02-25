Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.
NYSE:PRG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PROG by 49.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
