Analysts Set Expectations for The ODP Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ODP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst W. Kafoure anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for ODP’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of ODP opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. ODP has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth $397,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ODP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 52.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ODP by 20.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

