Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aravive (ARAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) recently:
- 2/22/2022 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 2/18/2022 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 2/16/2022 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 2/10/2022 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 2/9/2022 – Aravive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
- 2/3/2022 – Aravive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
