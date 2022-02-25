Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TC Energy (TRP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00.

2/14/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

2/8/2022 – TC Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/19/2022 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/13/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 51,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

