Analyzing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chimera Investment and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Risk and Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 82.01% 12.02% 2.70% Lument Finance Trust 29.77% 9.57% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 2.82 $88.85 million $2.93 4.18 Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 2.28 $8.45 million $0.30 10.23

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Chimera Investment pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Lument Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.