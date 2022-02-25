Anchor Protocol Trading Up 64.7% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00008679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 64.7% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $869.74 million and $133.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,295,811 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

