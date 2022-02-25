Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,531.50.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 640,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

