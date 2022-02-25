Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,600. The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 350944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,531.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

