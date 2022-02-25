ankrETH (aEth) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,862.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for $2,409.81 or 0.06163971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $70.68 million and approximately $63,862.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars.

