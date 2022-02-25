Ann Sperling Purchases 758 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. 535,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,166. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

