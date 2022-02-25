Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Shares Up 2.3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.