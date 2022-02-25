ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ANSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.45.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $314.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

