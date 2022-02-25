Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Anthem worth $745,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

ANTM opened at $441.81 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.60 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.