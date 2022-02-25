Anyswap (ANY) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $14.01 or 0.00035521 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $261.05 million and $22.81 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.40 or 0.07110197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.06 or 0.99909292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

