Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $288.13 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

