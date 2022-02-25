APA Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in APA by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 1,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 161,978 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

