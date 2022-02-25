Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,173 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Apartment Income REIT worth $53,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.