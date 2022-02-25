ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $36.71 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $36.71 million and $1.09 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 98,580,970 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

