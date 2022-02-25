Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth about $14,753,000. CPMG Inc raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.