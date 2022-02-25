Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
Apollo Medical stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Apollo Medical (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.