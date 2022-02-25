Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Apollo Medical stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Apollo Medical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

