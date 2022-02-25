Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 8.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $51.01. 7,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 351,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,909,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

