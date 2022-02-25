Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Down 27%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) fell 27% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.97. 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.
About Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appen (APPEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.