AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
About AppHarvest (Get Rating)
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.