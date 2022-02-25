AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 42.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

