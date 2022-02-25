Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $4,688,100.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 479,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,149. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $189.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Finally, StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

