Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,172,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,815,000 after acquiring an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.52. 1,091,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

