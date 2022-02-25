Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

