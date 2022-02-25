Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,815,000 after acquiring an additional 123,710 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $82,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.77. 1,677,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,978,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

